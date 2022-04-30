COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The University of Maryland gave a big vote of confidence to its head football coach Mike Locksley on Friday.

The Terps announced a new contract extension for Locksley Friday morning, a five-year deal, that will keep Locksley in College Park through at least 2026. The university says that incentives could extend the deal through 2028.

Locksley will make four million dollars in 2022. He is 12-18 in the past three seasons as Maryland’s head coach and led the Terps to their first bowl win since 2010.

Locksley’s recruiting classes have been ranked in the top 35 the past few seasons.