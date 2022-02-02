State champion Quince Orchard football team celebrates seniors on signing day

As of February 2, 2022, 11 members of the Quince Orchard two-time state champion senior class have signed to play football at the collegiate level.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The 4A state champion Quince Orchard football team held a signing day ceremony for seven members of its senior class on Wednesday.

Head coach John Kelley says that 11 members of his senior class have already signed to play at the next level, while six of them will play for a Division I team. Kelley expects more players to sign in the coming days.

“Being here from Freshman year to now, especially winning it all twice with people I call my brothers,” Quince Orchard senior Bryce Barnes, who signed with William and Mary said. “It’s just a great feeling.”

The 2022 QO senior class won a state title as freshmen in 2018 and capped of their high school careers with a 14-0 season and a second state title victory in 2021, defeating Wise in December at Navy Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

“Most of these guys, we were here Freshman year all together, no offers, no nothing,” Quince Orchard senior Makhi Walker, who signed with Stevenson University, said. “Four years later we’re state champs, growing up together, proud to say working out together, proud to say with these guys, I wouldn’t change that for anything.”

Players that signed Wednesday include:

Makhi Walker – Stevenson University

Christian Piedrahita – Bowie State University

Connor McDonald – Colorado School of Mines

Sekou Kamara – Shepherd University

Martavian Davis – Morgan State University

Byrce Barnes – William & Mary

Dillon Armstrong – Tufts University

Four members of the Quince Orchard football team signed their national letters of intent in December: