WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Azzi Fudd is one of the best freshman basketball players in the country. The former St. John’s College high school star and Arlington, Virginia native, is also the pride of local basketball for many in the DC area.

Fudd will play in her first final four Friday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when the Connecticut Huskies take on defending champion Stanford.

“This year has been crazy for me, not playing to playing,” Fudd said. “This is my first year, my first NCAA tournament, so I’m excited to be here and I’m excited to rep the DMV back home, but I’m just excited to be in this position and be able to play.”

It’s been an up and down season for Fudd, she missed some time during the regular season because of a foot injury. In the Huskies’ region final, Fudd scored 19 points in a double overtime win over NC State.

When she takes the court in Minneapolis, Fudd will be representing St. John’s and the DC area.

“She represents everything that St. John’s is all about and certainly excellence on the basketball court is a big part of it,” St. John’s girls’ basketball head coach Jonathan Scribner said. “But excellence off the court is just as big a part of it. So yeah we’re very very proud and we’ve very excited to watch her.”