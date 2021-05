Smithsburg’s Joshua Black getting in his windup

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Smithsburg Leopards baseball team pick up a win over North Hagerstown on the road, beating them 8-5.

Smithsburg exploded to a 5-1 lead early after the 2nd inning; and would sit with a comfortable 6-1 lead heading into the seventh inning.

Despite a valiant comeback effort from the Hubs, the Leopards would still hold on to the win.

Highlights will be posted after the 10 PM show.