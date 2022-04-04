WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Sidwell Friends has been the talk of the town in Washington high school sports, both the schools boys’ and girls’ basketball teams won their respective D.C. championships this season.

On Monday, the Quakers were honored in a meeting with Washington mayor Muriel Bowser, recognizing their historic seasons. Head coaches Eric Singletary and Tamika Dudley attended the event with their teams.

The undefeated girls team, which was ranked number one in the nation for most of the season, was led on the court by McDonalds All-American and Gatorade National Player of the Year Kiki Rice, who is committed to play college basketball at UCLA.