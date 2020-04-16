Shippensburg University’s Gabriella Johnson talks NCAA Swimming Championships cut short

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WDVM) — Shippensburg University senior swimmer, Gabriella Johnson, has been named to the 2019-20 All-America team by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA).

Johnson, the 2019-20 Shippensburg University Women’s Student-Athlete of the Year, had qualified for the 2020 NCAA Championships in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke events before they were cancelled due to the NCAA’s response to the coronavirus.

In a press release, Greg Earhart, Executive Director of the CSCAA said “Despite the cancellation of the NCAA Championships, [Shippensburg’s] Coach Verge did a remarkable job this season,” and that “Gabbie had the rug pulled out from her this season, so we are excited to recognize her as one of the nation’s best.”

Johnson is also the President of the University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), and in a Zoom interview on Wednesday, discussed the emotions of not being able to compete at NCAA’s, and receiving All-American honors.