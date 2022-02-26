OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) – Sherwood senior diver Max Weinrich made a pretty big splash at the MPSSAA swimming and diving championship in College Park, Maryland, on Friday.

Weinrich shattered the Maryland state record, earning a score of 579.65 on 11 dives. Weinrich, who will swim collegiately, was injured during the state championships his sophomore year, though he still performed and placed. In his junior year, the season was canceled because of COVID.

“It was my last meet in my high school diving career and to get to spend it with some of my best friends that I’ve been training with since I was 8, 9 years old,” Weinrich told WDVM. “For them to be on the podium with me, it was really amazing.”

Next year, Weinrich will dive collegiately at Indiana University. He competed at the 2021 Olympic trials, and passed the preliminary rounds. You can watch and read WDVM’s feature on Weinrich from earlier in February here.

Weinrich wasn’t the only Sherwood diver at the top of the podium on Friday, junior diver Lilia Atanda won the girls state diving championship.