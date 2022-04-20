BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – Both the Sherwood boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams picked up wins over Bethesda-Chevy Chase on Wednesday.

Sherwood girls topped BCC in Olney 14-10, while the boys squad went on the road and held on late to beat the Barons, 13-12.

According to CountySportsZone.com, Sherwood boys lacrosse improved to 8-0 with their win, BCC drops to 6-2 with the loss. According to CountySportsZone.com, the Sherwood girls’ lacrosse team is now 7-1, and BCC is 4-2.

Sherwood girls’ lacrosse will host Wootton on Friday night at 7 p.m., BCC will host Northwood at the same time.

The Warriors boys’ lacrosse team will visit Wootton at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, the Barons will play at Northwood at the same time.