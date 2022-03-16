OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) – The Sherwood baseball team may have some fancy new rings, but it also has a big target on its back.

“I think Sherwood always has a target on their back,” senior pitcher Steven Tameris said. “But that definitely reinforced it last year, but I think we’ve just got to play our game and if we play our game, it should go well.”

In Montgomery County, the 2021 4A state champions are getting ready to try and defend their title.

Several of last year’s seniors that were a part of the Warriors’ incredible run to a championship, most notably former ace pitcher Brett Seils, now a freshman at Towson, are now playing at the division I level.

Some new and familiar faces are expected to step up for head coach Sean Davis’ team – Tameris, who is committed to Frostburg State and recorded the save in Sherwood’s title game victory over Severna Park is expected to shoulder much of the load on the mound. Preseason all-state players junior third baseman Ryan Bouma and senior shortstop and pitcher Josh Hollowell will also be names to keep an eye on.

“Lineup is gonna hit top to bottom, we’re pretty deep there and as always we’re going to defend it well. So, I really like the group,” Davis said. “I think they’ve got a good makeup and we told them, you know, ‘last year was great, but you’re not going to win it just because you’re wearing blue and you’ve got nets on your hat, you know you’ve got to play the right way.’ So, they’re driven, it’s a group that could do it, so we’ll see how it shakes out.'”

The Warriors open their season at Urbana on Monday.

“It’s really amazing like knowing that you won last season,” Bouma said. “But you kind of have to leave that in the back of your mind this season and play this season out because you know all of these other teams are going to be coming after you, giving you their best pitchers. It’s going to be a tough season, but I think we’ve got it.”