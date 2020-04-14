Shepherd Football alum, Billy Brown, named to D2Football.com All-Decade team

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Shepherd Football alum, Billy Brown, has been named a first team selection to the D2Football.com All-Decade team from 2010-19.

“Being named to the all-decade team is something I couldn’t imagine accomplishing when I first started playing football,” said Brown through an Instagram message.

After only starting to play on a team in his third year of high school, Brown says that “it feels good to have people recognize my hard work and accomplishments on the field.”

The Gaithersburg, Maryland native played wide receiver for the Rams from 2012-2016.

In his freshman campaign, Brown appeared in 11 games and started in three of them. He was an All-WVIAC honorable mention after garnering a team-best 5 touchdown catches on 25 receptions for 323 yards. Brown redshirted the next season.

Back on the field in 2014, Brown picked up right where he left off, once again leading the Rams in touchdown catches (6) with 36 receptions for 676 yards, earning him second team All-MEC honors.

The next season, the Rams made an historic run.

“One of my best memories at Shepherd was after the final four victory over Grand Valley State to advance to our school’s first ever national title game,” said Brown. “[It was] such a surreal experience at the time.”

The Rams were perfect in the regular season that year, losing only one game. The national title game to Northwest Missouri State 34-7. Brown scored the team’s lone touchdown and finished with six receptions for 95 yards.

He finished the 2015 season setting Shepherd single-season marks with 89 receptions for 1,492 yards and 10 touchdowns, and was named First Team All-MEC.

In Brown’s final season at Shepherd, the third ranked Rams found themselves back in the national title game after another perfect regular season.

They lost to #7 University of North Alabama 23-13.

Brown left Shepherd as the all-time leader in receptions (249), receiving yards (4,071), and receiving touchdowns (43) and was the first player from Shepherd to play in the East-West Shrine game, an annual post-season all-star game that attracts scouts from professional teams.

Brown is also one of only two players from Shepherd to have participated in the NFL combine, and in 2017 was honored at the Eastern College Football Awards Banquet as the American Football Networks DII Player of the Year.

Brown was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2017. The Eagles released him from their practice squad in 2018, and then signed with Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

D2Football.com All-Decade Team

First Team QB Jason Vander Laan Ferris State RB Franklyn Quiteh Bloomsburg RB Austin Ekeler Western Colorado WR Jeff Janis Saginaw Valley WR Billy Brown Shepherd TE Adam Shaheen Ashland OL Ryan Schraeder Valdosta State OL Garth Heikkinen Minnesota Duluth OL Ryan Jensen CSU-Pueblo OL Amini Silatolu Midwestern State OL Joe Long Wayne State (Mich.) DL Matt Judon Grand Valley DL Brandon Williams Missouri Southern DL Jamie Meder Ashland DL Matt Lonacre Northwest Missouri LB Deon Lacey West Alabama LB Nate Dreiling Pittsburg State LB Connor Harris Lindenwood DB Malcolm Butler West Alabama DB Kyle Dugger Lenoir-Rhyne DB Rontez Miles Cal U DB Pierre Desir Lindenwood K Greg Zuerlein Missouri Western P Taylor Accardi Colorado School of Mines AP John Brown Pittsburg State Second Team QB Luis Perez Texas A&M-Commerce RB Cameron McDondle CSU-Pueblo RB Ja’Quan Gardner Humboldt State WR Brody Oliver Colorado Mines WR Shane Zylstra Minnesota State TE Brian Leonhardt Bemidji State OL Alex Cappa Humboldt State OL Eric Kush Cal U OL Brandon Fusco Slippery Rock OL Matt Armstrong Grand Valley OL Trey Pipkens Sioux Falls DL Marcus Martin Slippery Rock DL Grover Stewart Albany State DL Cedric Thornton Southern Arkansas DL Zach Sieler Ferris State LB Larry Dean Valdosta State LB Adam Bighill Central Washington LB Carlos Fields Winston-Salem DB Janoris Jenkins North Alabama DB Jeff Heath Saginaw Valley DB Tavierre Thomas Ferris State DB Brandon Dixon Northwest Missouri K Dante Brown Fort Hays P Randy Weich Wayne State (Neb.) AP Deonte Harris Assumption

