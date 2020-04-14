Live Now
Shepherd Football alum, Billy Brown, named to D2Football.com All-Decade team

Courtesy: Shepherd University Athletics

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Shepherd Football alum, Billy Brown, has been named a first team selection to the D2Football.com All-Decade team from 2010-19.

“Being named to the all-decade team is something I couldn’t imagine accomplishing when I first started playing football,” said Brown through an Instagram message.

After only starting to play on a team in his third year of high school, Brown says that “it feels good to have people recognize my hard work and accomplishments on the field.”

The Gaithersburg, Maryland native played wide receiver for the Rams from 2012-2016.

In his freshman campaign, Brown appeared in 11 games and started in three of them. He was an All-WVIAC honorable mention after garnering a team-best 5 touchdown catches on 25 receptions for 323 yards. Brown redshirted the next season.

Back on the field in 2014, Brown picked up right where he left off, once again leading the Rams in touchdown catches (6) with 36 receptions for 676 yards, earning him second team All-MEC honors.

The next season, the Rams made an historic run.

“One of my best memories at Shepherd was after the final four victory over Grand Valley State to advance to our school’s first ever national title game,” said Brown. “[It was] such a surreal experience at the time.”

The Rams were perfect in the regular season that year, losing only one game. The national title game to Northwest Missouri State 34-7. Brown scored the team’s lone touchdown and finished with six receptions for 95 yards.

He finished the 2015 season setting Shepherd single-season marks with 89 receptions for 1,492 yards and 10 touchdowns, and was named First Team All-MEC.

In Brown’s final season at Shepherd, the third ranked Rams found themselves back in the national title game after another perfect regular season.

They lost to #7 University of North Alabama 23-13.

Brown left Shepherd as the all-time leader in receptions (249), receiving yards (4,071), and receiving touchdowns (43) and was the first player from Shepherd to play in the East-West Shrine game, an annual post-season all-star game that attracts scouts from professional teams.

Brown is also one of only two players from Shepherd to have participated in the NFL combine, and in 2017 was honored at the Eastern College Football Awards Banquet as the American Football Networks DII Player of the Year.

Brown was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2017. The Eagles released him from their practice squad in 2018, and then signed with Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

D2Football.com All-Decade Team

First Team
QBJason Vander LaanFerris State
RBFranklyn QuitehBloomsburg
RBAustin EkelerWestern Colorado
WRJeff JanisSaginaw Valley
WRBilly BrownShepherd
TEAdam ShaheenAshland
OLRyan SchraederValdosta State
OLGarth HeikkinenMinnesota Duluth
OLRyan JensenCSU-Pueblo
OLAmini SilatoluMidwestern State
OLJoe LongWayne State (Mich.)
DLMatt JudonGrand Valley
DLBrandon WilliamsMissouri Southern
DLJamie MederAshland
DLMatt LonacreNorthwest Missouri
LBDeon LaceyWest Alabama
LBNate DreilingPittsburg State
LBConnor HarrisLindenwood
DBMalcolm ButlerWest Alabama
DBKyle DuggerLenoir-Rhyne
DBRontez MilesCal U
DBPierre DesirLindenwood
KGreg ZuerleinMissouri Western
PTaylor AccardiColorado School of Mines
APJohn BrownPittsburg State
Second Team
QBLuis PerezTexas A&M-Commerce
RBCameron McDondleCSU-Pueblo
RBJa’Quan GardnerHumboldt State
WRBrody OliverColorado Mines
WRShane ZylstraMinnesota State
TEBrian LeonhardtBemidji State
OLAlex CappaHumboldt State
OLEric KushCal U
OLBrandon FuscoSlippery Rock
OLMatt ArmstrongGrand Valley
OLTrey PipkensSioux Falls
DLMarcus MartinSlippery Rock
DLGrover StewartAlbany State
DLCedric ThorntonSouthern Arkansas
DLZach SielerFerris State
LBLarry DeanValdosta State
LBAdam BighillCentral Washington
LBCarlos FieldsWinston-Salem
DBJanoris JenkinsNorth Alabama
DBJeff HeathSaginaw Valley
DBTavierre ThomasFerris State
DBBrandon DixonNorthwest Missouri
KDante BrownFort Hays
PRandy WeichWayne State (Neb.)
APDeonte HarrisAssumption

References: Shepherd Athletics, Colts.com, shrinegame.com, D2Football.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

