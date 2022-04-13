POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) – One of the best golfers in the world is coming to Montgomery County next month.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who is currently ranked No. 7 in the world and finished second at this year’s Masters Tournament, will compete in the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in May.

McIlroy won the PGA Tour event last year when it was held in North Carolina. He is a three-time champion of the event.

The Wells Fargo Championship is being held in the DC area this year, before it returns to Charlotte next year. It’s the first PGA Tour event back in the DMV since Tiger Woods’ “National” tournament left the area in 2018. Avenel previously hosted PGA tour events in the late 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.

This year’s event will take place May 4 through May 8.