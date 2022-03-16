WASHINGTON (WDVM) – J.D. McKissic’s time with Washington appeared to be over earlier in the week, but not so fast, multiple reports say that the veteran running back has decided to return to the Commanders.

McKissic reportedly signed a two-year $7 million deal with Buffalo, but per Adam Schefeter, McKissic changed his mind once Washington offered to match the deal. Schefter also reported that Washington did not make an initial offer to McKissic.

In 11 games before sustaining a season-ending neck injury, McKissic scored four total touchdowns (two rushing and two receiving) and accounted for 607 total yards from scrimmage, catching 43 passes. While starting running back Antonio Gibson lost three of six fumbles in 16 games played, McKissic did not fumble once all season and has just one lost fumble in six NFL seasons.