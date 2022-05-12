BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens’ 2022-23 NFL schedule has officially been released.

The Ravens are slated to play in three primetime games. Four of the final five games of the season will feature AFC North opponents.

Baltimore will open its season at the Jets in week one on September 11, with a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Ravens’ home opener will be the following Sunday against the Dolphins.

The Ravens primetime games will be: October 9 vs. the Bengals on Sunday night football, Thursday night at the Buccaneers on October 27 and Monday night at the Saints on November 7.

Baltimore will wrap up its season at the Bengals in Week 18. Their bye week will be week 10.

Here is the Ravens’ 2022-23 full schedule:

DATE OPPONENTPLACETIME
Sun.Sept. 11at New York JetsMetLife Stadium1 p.m.
Sun.Sept. 18MIAMI DOLPHINSM&T BANK STADIUM1 p.m.
Sun.Sept. 25at New England PatriotsGillette Stadium1 p.m.
Sun.Oct. 2BUFFALO BILLSM&T BANK STADIUM1 p.m.
Sun.Oct. 9*CINCINNATI BENGALSM&T BANK STADIUM8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sun.Oct. 16*at New York GiantsMetLife Stadium1 p.m.
Sun.Oct. 23*CLEVELAND BROWNSM&T BANK STADIUM1 p.m.
Thurs.Oct. 27at Tampa Bay BuccaneersRaymond James Stadium8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Mon.Nov. 7at New Orleans SaintsCaesars Superdome8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Sun.Nov. 13BYE  
Sun.Nov. 20*CAROLINA PANTHERSM&T BANK STADIUM1 p.m.
Sun.Nov. 27*at Jacksonville JaguarsTIAA Bank Field1 p.m.
Sun.Dec. 4*DENVER BRONCOSM&T BANK STADIUM1 p.m.
Sun.Dec. 11*at Pittsburgh SteelersHeinz Field1 p.m.
Sat./Sun.Dec. 17/18*at Cleveland BrownsFirstEnergy StadiumTBD
Sat.Dec. 24ATLANTA FALCONSM&T BANK STADIUM1 p.m.
Sun.Jan. 1*PITTSBURGH STEELERSM&T BANK STADIUM1 p.m.
Sat./Sun.Jan. 7/8*at Cincinnati BengalsPaul Brown StadiumTBD