BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The Baltimore Ravens’ 2022-23 NFL schedule has officially been released.

The Ravens are slated to play in three primetime games. Four of the final five games of the season will feature AFC North opponents.

Baltimore will open its season at the Jets in week one on September 11, with a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Ravens’ home opener will be the following Sunday against the Dolphins.

The Ravens primetime games will be: October 9 vs. the Bengals on Sunday night football, Thursday night at the Buccaneers on October 27 and Monday night at the Saints on November 7.

Baltimore will wrap up its season at the Bengals in Week 18. Their bye week will be week 10.

Here is the Ravens’ 2022-23 full schedule: