Quince Orchard wins thriller over Northwest to advance to state title game

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – In front of a sellout crowd of nearly 4,000 people, Quince Orchard held on to beat Northwest, 14-13, in the 4A state semifinal game Friday night.

“Every week, I can see you know, we talk about climbing the ladder,” Quince Orchard football head coach John Kelley said. “But this group of kids, they are special and they’ve been sticking together with each other and just the chemistry they have you know, it’s special. It’s very special.”

In October, Quince Orchard beat Northwest 31-0, players from Northwest and head coach Travis Hawkins told WDVM earlier in the week, that they weren’t going to lay another egg on Friday.

Friday’s game was a close contest, but Quince Orchard made plays when needed. QO senior defensive back Jalen Huskey blocked an extra point in the third quarter and Northwest missed two field goals in the fourth, helping the Cougars hold on to the win.

“The mindset is do whatever it takes to finish,” Huskey told WDVM. “We didn’t come all this way to go out today, so we got to come out and finish and find any single way to raise that trophy.”

The undefeated and top seed Cougars will play in the MPSSAA 4A state championship game at Navy Stadium in Annapolis next Friday, December 3. QO will face the winner of the matchup between No. 2 Wise and No. 3 Flowers, that game will be played tomorrow.

“This isn’t our state championship,” Quince Orchard senior defensive back and Vanderbilt commit Steven Sannieniola said. “The state championship is next week and that’s what we’re building to play for. You know, we started in February doing that stuff.”

Northwest finishes their season 11-2, with their two losses both coming to QO.

Additional score: Sherwood falls in the 4A/3A state semifinal game to Mergenthaler, 34-7.