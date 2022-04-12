GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – After announcing his transfer from Maryland, rising sophomore defensive end Demeioun “Chop” Robinson announced his commitment to Penn State on Tuesday.

Appearing in every game last season, Robinson posted 19 tackles and two sacks as a freshman at Maryland. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

Robinson will fill a void in the pass rush at Penn State, as local product, Einstein grad and last seasons Nittany Lions sacks leader Arnold Ebiketie, is a projected first or second round pick in this year’s NFL draft.