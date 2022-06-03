POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – It was a special tennis season this year for the Poolesville high school tennis team.

“To be the first in the school history, we were knocking on the door last year,” Poolesville boys tennis head coach Tom Lang said. “But to be the first to get it done, there’s only one first and this group is the first to get that done so it’s really special.”

The Falcons won the 2A team title for the first time in school history and dominated the championships.

“We enjoy the game not because it’s for college resume or something,” Poolesville junior Suzanne Xu said. “You know it’s because we genuinely enjoy being on the team, being with our friends and playing tennis.”

Angelina Zhao and Xu won the girls doubles championships while siblings senior Rohan Bhat and freshman Ruhika Bhat won the boys and girls singles titles.

“We’re definitely never going to forget that,” Ruhika told WDVM. “It was really special because we’re playing and you know he’s my brother, so it’s never really going to happen again.”

While Rohan is moving on from high school, he’s excited for the Poolesville tennis program’s future.

“Especially to know that future generations to come will be able to hear of our accomplishment,” Rohan said. “That’s a good feeling and we are glad that we are able to make our impact in our school history and also Montgomery County.”