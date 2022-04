BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – Orioles ace pitcher John Means is done for the year.

Means announced Saturday on Twitter that he will undergo Tommy John srugery.

The 28-year-old, who will turn 29 Sunday, made two starts this year. Means was an all-star in 2019 and tossed a no hitter last May.

Jordan Lyles will likely be the Orioles top pitcher in the rotation going forward.