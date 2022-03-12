COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Two years ago, because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the sports world was shutdown, causing ripples from the professional to the high school level.

In 2020, the Maryland high school basketball playoffs came to an abrupt end before the state tournament began and the entire 2020-21 season was canceled. This year has marked the return of a full high school basketball postseason in Maryland.

“It’s two years to the day. March 12 2020, I was walking in the back door of XFINITY center here, getting ready to run the state tournament. And I got the call that the tournament was canceled,” Montgomery County director of systemwide athletics Jeff Sullivan said. “That was after 10 days of contingency planning for that tournament. Who knew at that time, it would be a sign of the next two years. Bringing us here to Xfinity, It’s very emotional.”

Sullivan is also the MPSSAA state boys’ basketball tournament director. This year’s tournament has run smoothly, with eight different games played at the Xfinity Center in a three-day span.

“We’ve been through a lot, all of us personally and professionally,: Sullivan said. “But to be here at XFINITY center, and to have the boys and girls state championships here and to have Churchill from Montgomery County playing at eight o’clock, it’s a dream come true.”

2022 is the 50th anniversary of Title IX and it is the first time that the Maryland boys’ and girls’ basketball championships have all been held at the same site.

“We started back in the summer planning for this weekend, bringing our crews together. And it has been one big family this weekend. And it’s been great,” Sullivan said. “We’ve had some awesome games. It was cool to have the semifinals at some school sites, we were able to host those at three of our high schools in Montgomery county, and really gave a great intimate feel to the state semis and the finals have been amazing.”

Two teams from Montgomery County made it to the state championships, with Clarksburg losing 81-68 to Western on Friday and Churchill facing Eleanor Roosevelt on Saturday night. While Sullivan supports all teams in the state, he tells WDVM that he’s rooting for both Montgomery County teams this week.