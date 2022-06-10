ALDIE, Va. (WDVM) – Coverage of the VHSL softball, baseball, boys’ and girls’ soccer class six state semifinals on Friday.
Baseball
- Freedom vs. Lake Braddock: Freedom wins 8-6
- Herndon vs. Colgan: Herndon wins 2-1 in ten innings
Softball
- McLean vs. Cosby: Cosby wins 4-3
- Manchester vs. Madison: Madison wins 11-4
Boys’ Soccer
- McLean vs. James River: James River wins 3-2
- Landstown vs. Langley: Langley wins 3-1
Girls’ Soccer
- South County vs. Kellam: Kellam wins 3-1
- Patriot vs. Yorktown: Yorktown wins 2-1