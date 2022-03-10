COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The lowest seed in the Maryland 3A boys’ basketball state tournament, won the state championship on Thursday night.

No. 8 seed Oakdale crushed No. 3 Huntingtown in a game that was never in doubt, 61-40. Oakdale head coach Brandon Long says it’s not a Cinderella run.

“It wasn’t easy,” Long said. “You know the common denominator out of that is every coach that shook my head at the end [of games] basically said, ‘how in the heck are you an eight seed?’ It’s not about seeding. People are sitting there and they all worry about that, it’s about being battle tested.”

En route to winning its first championship in school history, Oakdale knocked off Frederick County foes Tuscarora (54-53) and Thomas Johnson (57-54), No. 1 seed Damascus from Montgomery County (56-55) and No. 4 Atholton from Howard County (66-50).

“I think we came out of the hardest region out of all the teams,” Oakdale senior forward Alex Hawkins said. “So I thought we were really made for this, we were battle tested, we were ready to go against the best teams out there.”

Hawkins, who led all scorers with 23 points Thursday, helped the Bears to a 9-0 run in the first four minutes of the game. Oakdale jumped out to a 16-0 run in the second quarter. Outside of a Huntingtown run to close out the first half, Oakdale was in total control of the title game.

Senior guard Cameron Dorner added 19 points for the Bears, while sophomore guard Evan Austin scored 14. Hawkins, Dorner and Austin combined for 56 of Oakdale’s 61 points, outscoring Huntingtown’s entire team by 16.

“Our sophomore season got canceled and we were about to go to the final four and maybe win it all,” Dorner said. “We had a chip on our shoulder going into this game for sure and we wanted to win it all.”