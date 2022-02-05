No. 2 Terps men’s lax opens season with high scoring win

The Maryland men’s lacrosse team runs on to the field before its 21-13 season opening win over High Point on February 5, 2022.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse team started its season in the win column Saturday, beating High Point in College Park, 21-13.

“You know, I’m just happy for the guys to get the first win under the belt. It’s never easy early season, there’s a lot of things you’re still working on and guys in new roles, but just had a lot of faith in our older players,” Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman said. “Just the leadership that we have. The type of guys they are, just knowing what they’re made of, just felt like okay, regardless of how things go, we’ve got a good group and hopefully we can get a win, which we did.”

It’s no secret, that the Terps are hoping to avenge last season’s loss in the championship game. Maryland was 15-0, when they lost to Virginia, 17-16, in the national title game. With Saturday’s win, Maryland has started its 2022 journey.

Fifth-year attack Logan Wisnauskas led Maryland with five goals and three assists (game-high eight points). Keeghan Khan, a graduate transfer attack from Villanova, added four goals, while sophomore attack Owen Murphy also scored four times. Nine different Terps found the back of the cage.

Maryland will host Loyola (MD) next Saturday, February 12, at noon. Loyola has an experienced roster, with 19 seniors and graduate students combined. That game will be the season opener for Loyola.