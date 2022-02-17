No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball tops No. 18 Ohio State for eighth straight win

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The midseason Maryland women’s basketball struggles are now a thing of the past.

The No. 13 Terps won their eighth game Thursday night, topping No. 18 Ohio State, 77-72.

“This team was hit with a lot of adversity this year, and what I’m most proud of right now is just their response,” Maryland head coach Brenda Frese said. “They never quit, they kept fighting, they just continue to fight and play for one another.”

Former Terp Taylor Mikesell, who transferred to Oregon and eventually Ohio State, returned to the Xfinity Center Thursday, dropping a game high 29 points.

Angel Reese paced the Terps with 21 points, while Diamond Miller added 18 and Mimi Collins scored 12 points, adding crucial buckets down the stretch.

As of Thursday night, Maryland is second place in the Big Ten, with a 12-3 conference and 20-6 overall record. They will face third place Michigan on Sunday in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are a perfect 12-0 this season. The Terps will close out the regular season on Saturday, Feburary 25, hosting No. 5 Indiana, the first place team in the Big Ten.