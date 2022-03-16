Maryland and Virginia Men’s Lacrosse will meet in a rematch of the 2021 National Championship Game

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — The top-ranked Maryland men’s lacrosse team will host the No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers this Saturday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. in a rematch of the 2021 National Championship game.

Maryland is coming off a 24-6 drubbing of UAlbany inside Jones-Hill House, the most goals they’ve scored in a game since 1995. The Terrapins boast the top-ranked scoring offense in the nation with 17.5 goals per game while Virginia is second with 17.3 goals per game.

“They are so organized on offense, if you’re not where you need to be and start doing random things because you’re emotional, that’s not gonna help you.” said Head Coach John Tillman. “So you’re trying to manage that aspect of it.”

This game will headline the Capitol Classic Lacrosse Tournament which features two more contests at Audi Field, Catholic University will play Hampden-Sydney College at noon, while Duke will play Towson at 6 PM.

“We’re playing over in D.C. which is a unique experience.” said Tillman, “I went to the PLL Championship and it was a great environment. So I think it will be cool environment, it’ll be a great atmosphere hopefully for this area. And we’re under 10 miles away. And Virginia kind of borders that D.C. area I should say. It’s pretty cool.”

Tillman emphasized his team is still growing, and learning about each other and from their mistakes. He pointed to the team’s performance against Notre Dame on the road, and how they rebounded against UAlbany at Cole Field House. But he expressed concern about the stage and hype around the game, emphasizing focus for his players before this game against Virginia.

“My concern would be ‘Well you guys are kind of living in the past.’.” said Tillman, “‘And you’re over amped and over aggressive or undisciplined.’. We play emotionally, and we forget the game plan and we do things that are undisciplined and we create offense, and guys kind of go rogue. And it’s like, well that’s not gonna help us against a team like Virginia.”

Both teams will face-off at 3 pm at Audi Field on Saturday, March 19.