COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – For the first time in about six weeks, the top ranked and undefeated Maryland men’s lacrosse team will play in College Park.

Maryland will host No. 4 Rutgers for a big time top five matchup on Sunday night at 7:00 p.m., the winner will take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.

In 33 all-time meetings Maryland is 32-1 against Rutgers, falling in 1980.

Despite the Terps’ recent domination over the Scarlet Knights, Maryland head coach John Tillman said his team is getting ready for a tough battle.

“Probably the best goalie we’ve seen and maybe will see, tons of respect for [Colin] Kirst, you know sixth year veteran guy, big guy,” Tillman said. “But everywhere else they’ve done a great job of bringing in guys and they’re experienced, they’re deep, they play hard, they’re tough, they’re unselfish, they’re well coached, so there’s a reason why they’re ranked as high as they’re ranked. I do think watching the film and the guys watching them Sunday night, they know how good Rutgers is.”