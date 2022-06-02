WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The NBA draft is just week’s away and some mock drafts have linked combo guard Johnny Davis from Wisconsin to the Wizards at the 10th overall pick.

The Wizards had Davis in their facility for a pre draft workout on Thursday.

If drafted, the 20-year-old, fresh off an all-American season with the Badgers, could learn from Wizards star guard Bradley Beal.

“Back when they had John Wall I watched them a lot. You know I really enjoyed watching them, and especially Bradley Beal, you know I think that’s a player that I could really try to model my game after,” Davis said. “Coach [Wes] Unseld [Jr.] seems like a really hardcore, intense dude. I could tell that sitting in the interview. So I like that kind of coach. He’s all business, no jokes.”