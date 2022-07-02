WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The Nationals announced that they are exercising the 2023 contract options for general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez, who led the franchise to its first and only World Series in 2019.

“Mike and Davey have been leading the Washington Nationals for several years and it is only right to continue with them at the forefront,” Nationals Managing Principal owner Mark D. Lerner said in a press release. “Mike has led us through many different phases of our organization and we believe his work during this current phase will pay off in the end. Davey has done a tremendous job in the clubhouse and in the dugout for five seasons. His continued determination and unwavering support of his players makes us proud. We are lucky to have Mike and Davey leading the way.”

Rizzo has been with the team since 2007 and GM since 2009. Martinez is in his fifth season as the team’s skipper.

“I’m very excited to be here for another year” Martinez said. “Like I’ve always said, for me this is my home. I love it here. I love the people I work with here, from up to down.”

Entering Saturday, the Nationals are 29-50 this season.

“I know we’ve had a tough go but I’m seeing some really good things,” Martinez said. “Our young players are performing a lot better, but you know we had a plan coming to this year, so I think we’re in a good spot and I think we’re going to get better fairly quickly.”