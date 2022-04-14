WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Nationals first baseman Josh Bell has recorded a hit in all seven of the team’s games so far this season.

Bell is the only player in the entire MLB on a 7-game hit streak as of Thursday afternoon.

The 29-year-old veteran is in his second season playing with the Nats. Last season he hit 27 home runs and 88 RBI. In seven games this season, he has hit two home runs, driving in six runs and batting .346 average.

Bell will try and extend his hit streak to eight games when the Nationals play at Pittsburgh on Thursday evening.