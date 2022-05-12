WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Three games into the WNBA season, the 3-0 Mystics have the best record in the league.

On Tuesday night, Washington trailed Las Vegas by 15 points and battled back to win, 89-76.

In her second game this season, Elena Delle Donne led all scorers with 19 points and added 7 rebounds. Myisha Hines-Allen scored 15 points, while Ariel Atkins posted 13. Katie Benzan, who is an undrafted free agent from Maryland, is getting minutes for the Mystics, she scored 12 points on three threes off the bench.

With the best record in the WNBA, the Mystics will try to start their season 4-0 on Friday when they play the Dallas Wings.