WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Mystics were pleased with their selection of Shakira Austin with the third overall pick in Monday night’s WNBA Draft.

The Mystics also believe they struck gold in the second round, drafting Connecticut guard Christyn Williams with the 14th overall selection.

“Vegas was picking with the 13th pick, we were all like crossing our fingers and toes and everything else, and hoping that Christyn was still going to be there,” Mystics head coach Mike Thibault said. “And luckily she was.”

This year, Williams was named the nation’s best shooting guard. She played in all three final fours that took place during her college career (the 2020 NCAA tournament did not take place because of COVID).

On Monday, Williams said she was not invited by the league to be at Monday’s draft and New York and she takes that personally.

“I will be playing with a chip on my shoulder. It is all motivation. Me not getting invited and all the teams passed up,” Williams said. “I know that god has me in the right place at the right time and I believe you know, Washington is a great fit for me. I’m just grateful for the opportunity that coach has given me and I’m just ready to get to work.”