WASHINGTON (WDVM) – After trading down from the first overall selection, the Washington Mystics entered Monday’s WNBA draft with the third overall pick.

On Monday, with that pick, the Mystics selected Shakira Austin, a 6’5 center from Ole Miss, who has local ties.

Though Mystics head coach Mike Thibault said it did not impact the decision to select Austin, noting he doesn’t care if a player “is from Mars,” Austin has a strong upbringing in the D.C. area.

A native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Austin played basketball at Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Before transferring to Ole Miss, Austin played two seasons at Maryland.

“Mom wanted me to go to Atlanta, my Dad pushing for DC, you know, so I think my Dad’s prayer worked a little more,” Austin told WDVM after being selected by the Mystics. “But you know we’re just excited, like I said just for this opportunity to be able to learn and to really grow and to be able to help a community that you know I’ve been playing in, you know I’m familiar with the DMV, that’s my home, and to be able to bring a championship there is you know my next goal.”

With the 14th overall pick in the second round, the Mystics selected Christyn Williams, a guard from the University of Connecticut.