MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of softball in Montgomery County on April 21, 2022.
- Northwest vs. Clarksburg: Clarksburg wins 10-2
Junior pitcher Genevieve Gleason was dealing and the bats got going as the Coyotes took down the Jaguars.
- Sherwood vs. Blake: Sherwood wins 22-1
Sherwood continues to dominate the competition, crushing Blake, 22-1.
In private school action, the Good Counsel softball team suffered its first loss Thursday, falling to John Carroll, 7-3. With a 7-1 record, the Falcons are off to their best start to a season ever. Read more about Good Counsel softball’s success here.