Montgomery County high school basketball coverage February 4, 2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of public and high school basketball in Montgomery County on Friday, February 4.

Boys Basketball

Sidwell Friends vs. St. Andrew’s: In a matchup of the top two teams in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, St. Andrew’s edges out Sidwell Friends, 67-42. Sidwell Friends is now 19-1 overall this season.

Girls Basketball

Clarksburg vs. Churchill: Two of the top girls basketball teams in Montgomery County met in Potomac on Friday. Clarksburg, led by Maryland commit junior Riley Nelson and senior Mia Smith, who recently scored her 1,000th career point, improved to 13-0, with a 63-48 win. Churchill falls to 13-3 with the loss, their other two losses have come to Whitman. Both teams are looking like strong playoff contenders.