Montgomery County High School Basketball Coverage February 2, 2022

The Wootton high school girls basketball team celebrates a 55-54 win over Whitman on February 2, 2022.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – WDVM covered two great Montgomery County Public Schools high school basketball games on Wednesday night, with Quince Orchard boys basketball hosting undefeated Churchill and Wootton and Whitman girls basketball battling in a game that came down to the final seconds.

Boys Basketball

Churchill vs. Quince Orchard: Churchill wins 54-41 to improve to 14-0 this season, QO falls to 9-3.

Girls Basketball

Whitman vs. Wootton: Wootton wins 55-54, improving to 11-2, while Whitman falls to 9-2.