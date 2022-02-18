Montgomery County High School Basketball Coverage (February 18, 2022)

Gaithersburg boys basketball junior guard Ben Bradford shoots a three during a 65-53 win over Blake on February 18, 2022.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of public high school basketball in Montgomery County on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Boys Basketball

Gaithersburg vs. Blake: Gaithersburg finished the regular season strong, with a 65-53 win over Blake. The Trojans led by junior guard Ben Bradford, are 14-6 heading into the playoffs. Blake falls to 10-9 with the loss.

Whitman vs. Wheaton: Whitman went on the road Friday night to face a tough Wheaton team, holding on for a 53-43 win.

Girls Basketball

Churchill vs. Rockville: The Churchill girls basketball team dominated Rockville on Friday, winning 63-28. Junior guard Dillan George led the way for the Bulldogs.

Poolesville vs. Richard Montgomery: In a matchup of two girls basketball teams in the middle of the pack in Montgomery County, Richard Montgomery took down Poolesville, 58-29. Richard Montgomery’s Talia Kouncar led all scorers with 31 points, outscoring Poolesville herself.