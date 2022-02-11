Montgomery County High School Basketball Coverage (February 11, 2022)

Bethesda-Chevy Chase guard/forward Nazir Bell holds the ball during a 55-54 win over Wheaton on February 11, 2022.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of public high school basketball in Montgomery County on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Boys Basketball

Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Wheaton: The day after handing Churchill its first loss of the season, the BCC boys basketball team faced a tough battle at Wheaton, trailing, 29-22, at halftime. The Barons came back in the second half to win, 55-54. BCC improved to 15-3 overall, while Wheaton drops to 10-7.

Whitman vs. Blair: In the first matchup of a senior night doubleheader in Silver Spring, threes were flying for the Blazers, leading to a 72-52 win over Whitman. Blair improves to 13-5 with the win, while Whitman falls to 11-6.

Girls Basketball

Whitman vs. Blair: In the night cap of the doubleheader, Whitman crushed Blair, 60-29, to improve to 16-2. Blair dropped to 10-7 with the loss.