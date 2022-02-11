Montgomery County High School Basketball Coverage (February 11, 2022)

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bethesda-Chevy Chase guard/forward Nazir Bell holds the ball during a 55-54 win over Wheaton on February 11, 2022.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of public high school basketball in Montgomery County on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Boys Basketball

Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Wheaton: The day after handing Churchill its first loss of the season, the BCC boys basketball team faced a tough battle at Wheaton, trailing, 29-22, at halftime. The Barons came back in the second half to win, 55-54. BCC improved to 15-3 overall, while Wheaton drops to 10-7.

Whitman vs. Blair: In the first matchup of a senior night doubleheader in Silver Spring, threes were flying for the Blazers, leading to a 72-52 win over Whitman. Blair improves to 13-5 with the win, while Whitman falls to 11-6.

Girls Basketball

Whitman vs. Blair: In the night cap of the doubleheader, Whitman crushed Blair, 60-29, to improve to 16-2. Blair dropped to 10-7 with the loss.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

NBA Stats

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories