ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Clarksburg girls basketball team remained undefeated Wednesday night, improving to 20-0 and defeating Whitman in the inaugural Montgomery County girls basketball championship game, 66-39.

“We did a great job going 19-0 in that perfect season but in the playoffs it’s a different beast,” Clarksburg girls basketball head coach Sissy Natoli said. “So we’re gonna have to battle every single game and we’re going to need to be ready to play.”

The Coyotes dominated the Vikings from start to finish, as Mia Smith led the way with 25 points and junior guard and Maryland commit Riley Nelson scored 19 points.

“I just want to win states, I want to be able to get this school the first state championship for girls basketball,” Nelson said. “So we’re making history today, and hopefully we can make history in the next few weeks.”

Clarksburg looks to continue their undefeated run with the regional playoffs set to begin on Friday. The Coyotes have a bye in the first round and will face the winner of Gaithersburg and Seneca Valley in the 4A region playoffs on Monday. Whitman also has a bye, and will face the winner of Wootton and Richard Montgomery on Monday in the 4A region playoffs.