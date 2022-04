EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Germantown native and Georgetown prep alum Mezie Offurum is transferring from Mount St. Mary’s to James Madison.

Averaging over 11 points and 5 rebounds per game, Offerum was named to the third-team All-NEC squad this past season.

Before two seasons at Mount, Offerum played two seasons at George Washington. He will join JMU for its first season in the Sun Belt.