POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) – The Washington, D.C. area has a special place in Rory McIlroy’s heart.

The 33-year-old star from Northern Ireland won the first of his four career major championships, in 2011, when the U.S. Open was hosted at Congressional Country Club.

“I was driving in here yesterday morning and I was going along whatever road that is,” McIlroy said Wednesday. “I looked left, and I was like, ‘that looks Congressional. Oh no, that is Congressional.'”

McIlroy, now ranked No. 7 in the world among men’s golfers, will compete in this week’s Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, a tournament he’s won twice, in 2015 and last year.

On Wednesday, his birthday, McIlroy took to the course to compete in the day’s pro-am.

As he’ll try to earn his 33rd professional victory this week, he’s also taking a walk down memory lane.

“Good vibes from this area obviously,” McIlroy said. “I still to this day think it’s the best week of golf that I’ve ever played in my life.”