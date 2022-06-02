WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Maryland men’s lacrosse attacker Logan Wisnauskas was named the recipient of the 2022 men’s lacrosse Tewaaraton award, the top individual honor in the sport, Thursday night.

Wisnauskas, who just helped Maryland to an undefeated season and national championship, is the Terps’ all-time leading scorer with 205 goals and 340 career points. He was the top pick in this year’s PLL draft and was named a consensus first-team All-American.

Wisnauskas is the third Terp to earn the honor and the second in a row. Jared Bernhardt won in 2021, while Matt Rambo won in 2017.

Aurora Cordingley of Maryland was a finalist for the women’s award.