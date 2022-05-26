COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On Friday afternoon, the No. 2 overall seed Maryland women’s lacrosse team will take the field in the final four at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field against No. 3 Boston College.

The matchup features each of the last two NCAA champions. Boston College won last year, and before no tournament in 2020 due to COVID, Maryland beat Boston College to win the national title in 2019. The Terps also beat BC in the national title game in 2017.

The winner between Maryland and Boston College will meet No. 1 North Carolina or No. 4 Northwestern in the national championship game on Sunday.

Head coach Cathy Reese and the Terps are hoping to keep their special season going on Friday.

“For our staff, this group is important to us. I’ve enjoyed every moment of this season,” Reese said. “Through our ups and downs, through our challenges that we’ve had and we want to just make sure that again like my message to the team is when we step on the field on Friday night we can be proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, hungry for what’s ahead, but really enjoy the moment that we’re in.”