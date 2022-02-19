Maryland women’s basketball, now first place in the Big Ten, will go for ninth straight win Sunday at Michigan

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese encourages players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 66-59. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Eight straight wins have catapulted the No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball team to first place in the Big Ten conference.

With just a couple of games left this season, the Terps will face two more top teams in the conference, No. 9 Michigan and No. 5 Indiana, starting with the Wolverines on Sunday at 3 p.m.

In January, Maryland lost to the Wolverines by 20 points at home, and no Terps scored in a double figures in that one.

“We’ll stay humble and hungry,” Maryland head coach Brenda Frese said. “We know what happened the last time we played them here, we’re going on the road now in a really tough environment, just like we did with Iowa.”

Frese said after the Terps’ 77-72 win over Ohio State on Thursday, that she is happy with the hot streak, but the team still has some things to work on.

“We still turned the ball over too much, we’re not where we need to be 100 percent,” Frese said. “Every game is different, but you know, love the fact that we’re fighting hard.”

Maryland controls its own destiny in the tight top of the Big Ten, if they win out, they would seal the top spot in the standings. Iowa in fifth place, is just a game back of Maryland.

If Maryland wins the Big Ten regular season title, it would be the Terps seventh such title in eight seasons since joining the conference.