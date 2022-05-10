COLLEGE PARK, Md (WDVM) — The Maryland men’s lacrosse team received the top overall seed for this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Terps will play either Vermont or Manhattan on Sunday at noon in College Park.

During the regular season, the team proved to be the best team in the nation. Maryland has seven wins over ranked opponents, and finished the season 14-0 (5-0 Big Ten). After a 17-7 win over Rutgers in the Big Ten Championship, it was almost a no brainer for the Terps to be the top seed.

“We know we can do it, but we also know how hard it is to do it,” said head coach John Tillman.

The Terps were in the NCAA final last year, losing to Virginia. Now the team is back as the favorite, but is not looking past any of their future opponents.

“With so many good teams out there, we put ourselves in position where if we can have a great month, who knows what can happen,” said Tillman. “If we can win Sunday, we have another week. But, we get another week together and let’s just be the best version of ourselves.”