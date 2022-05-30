EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WDVM) — The top-ranked Maryland Terrapins won their fourth national title in program history, beating Cornell 9-7 Monday afternoon at Fairfield University in Connecticut. The Terrapins won their first title since 2017.

The Terrapins finished the regular season with a 12-0 record before beating John Hopkins and Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament. The Terps then took down Vermont 21-5 in the tournament’s first round, Virginia 18-9 in the quarterfinals, and Princeton 13-8 in the semifinals.

The Terrapins now have 13 total titles—nine in the pre-NCAA Era and four since the NCAA championships were formed.