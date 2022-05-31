COLLEGE PARK, Md (WDVM) — The Maryland baseball team found out on Sunday night that they would be hosting an NCAA regional tournament for the first time in program history.

“They are going to be able to sleep at home, sleep in their own bed, get up in the morning, kind of stay with their normal routine, and come to the yard and play a game, and that’s pretty exciting,” said head coach Rob Vaughn.

On Monday afternoon, the team found out who would be coming to College Park at the end of the week.

The Terps are the 15-seed, and will take on Long Island University on Friday. UConn and Wake Forest are the other two teams in Maryland’s regional bracket.

This will be the 8th NCAA Tournament appearance in school history for the Terps. However, being able to host makes it even better, and Maryland is ready to not just compete, but to advance.

“I think the strength of this group is they show up and ring the bell everyday,” said Vaughn. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a Tuesday, if it’s a Friday, if it’s a regional, if it’s not. Whatever it is, they just show up. We trained it all year, we talked about it all year. The guys are ready.”

Friday’s game against Long Island is set to start at 7 p.m.