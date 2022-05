EAST LANSING, Mich. (WDVM) – For the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2015, the Maryland softball team has won a Big Ten Tournament game.

The Terps are the No. 5 seed and they beat No. 12 Michigan State, 7-1, to advance to the conference quarterfinals. The Terps will play No. 4 Michigan at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Maryland is 29-22 this season, their best record since leaving the ACC. Maryland won one of three games against Michigan last month.