BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – The No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse team crushed Johns Hopkins in the 115th installment of “The Rivalry.”

The Terps defeated the Blue Jays 22-7, scoring the most goals they’ve ever scored against Hopkins.

Logan Wisnauskas led all scorers with five goals and eight total points. Keegan Khan and Owen Murphy each scored four goals.

Maryland finished the regular season a perfect 12-0 and will host the Big Ten tournament next, the first week of May.