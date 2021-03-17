Maryland men’s basketball team grateful to be in the big dance

INDIANAPOLIS (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team has cleared its quarantine and is officially practicing in the Indianapolis bubble ahead of its first round NCAA matchup against Connecticut on Saturday.

Now that the team has been practicing, it’s really starting to set in that they’ve made it to the big dance.

After the tournament was canceled last season and the Terps struggled at points this season, being in the tournament now is extra special.

“This year will never make up for last year, no matter what happens the next few weeks. I feel bad for my seniors from last year, of course Jalen Smith went on to the NBA. You’ll never get that back from them, but we had some guys with tears in their eyes when they said our name, they weren’t boohooing, but just like, they took it away from us last year,” head coach Mark Turgeon said. “Six weeks ago it didn’t look very good for the Terps. And we just battled. We battled our tails off to get here. So we’re proud of it. Guys are excited, they practiced really hard the last two days.”