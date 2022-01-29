Maryland men’s basketball struggles on both sides of the court, loses to Indiana at home

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On Saturday, in front of a crowd donning white t-shirts for the team’s “white out” game, the Maryland men’s basketball team failed to earn its third straight win in Big Ten play, falling to Indiana, 68-55.

“Tonight just wasn’t our night in regards to making shots,” Maryland interim head coach Danny Manning said. “All in all, you have to be ready to shoot the basketball when you’re open. You know, we had some looks like I said, and we just weren’t able to cash them in tonight.”

Maryland opened the game on an 8-0 run, but Indiana quickly responded with a 13-0 run and heavily outscored the Terps through the rest of the game. Maryland shot 28.6 percent from the field and 22.2 from three. Hakim Hart led Maryland with 15 points as three Terps scored in double figures, Fatts Russell and Qudus Wahab each scored 12 points.

With the loss, Maryland falls to 11-10 overall and 3-7 in Big Ten play. The Terps will host Michigan State on Tuesday.