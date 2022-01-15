Maryland men’s basketball blows double digit halftime lead, loses to Rutgers

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s basketball team earned its first Big Ten win earlier in the week against Northwestern, but couldn’t make it two in a row on Saturday.

The Terps lost to Rutgers, 70-59, squandering an 11-point halftime lead.

“First half was pretty solid,” Maryland interim head coach Danny Manning said. “We did some good things, we moved the basketball, we shared the basketball. Second half we didn’t come out and finish the way we needed to.”

While it’s the middle of January, Maryland has lost five of its first six Big Ten games, making their hopes of making it to the NCAA tournament look slim.

“When things taking turns or teams go on runs, we just got to, you know, take them,” Maryland senior guard Eric Ayala said. “You know not really get defeated by it. Big Ten is tough. You know, no game is gonna be easy.”

Ayala led Maryland with 13 points, while Rutgers senior guard/forward Ron Harper Jr. led all scorers with 31 points. 20 of Harper’s points came in the second half. Harper is the son of Ron Harper, who played with Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls and Manning on the Los Angeles Clippers.

With a 9-8 overall record and 1-5 mark in Big ten play, Maryland is second to last place in the conference. The Terps will play a 7:00 p.m. game at Michigan on Tuesday.