COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Two Maryland lacrosse stars are finalists for the biggest award in college lacrosse.

Logan Wisnauskas of Maryland men’s lacrosse and Aurora Cordingley of Maryland women’s lacrosse are both finalists for the 2022 Tewaaraton award.

Wisnauskas recently became Maryland’s all-time leading scorer. Cordingley, a graduate transfer from Johns Hopkins, has scored 45 goals and dished out 31 assists this season.